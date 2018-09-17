Rachel Brosnahan Wins First-Ever Emmy Award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:57 PM

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan!

The actress just took home the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This was Brosnahan's first Emmy win, she was up against Mom star Allison Janney, Insecure's Issa Rae, Grace and Frankie's Lily Tomlin, Better Things actress Pamela Adlon and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the award.

When the actress took the stage, she and presenter Tiffany Haddish shared a laugh as they jokingly fought over the Emmy award. During her speech, Brosnahan said, "Wow, thank you guys so much! Um, hi! Thank you to our brilliant writers and creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, I'll be thanking you for the rest of my life."

Read

Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

A teary-eyed Brosnahan also thanked her friends and family who are "absolutely everything" to her.

At the end of her speech, the actress took the time to encourage women to vote. "One of the things I love most about this show...is that it's about a woman who is finding her voice anew," she told the audience. "And it's something that's happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. So if you haven't already registered, do it on your cell phone right now, vote, show up and bring a friend to the polls. Thank you so much."

Congratulations on the award!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

