Alex Borstein Had the Best Entrance to Get Her 2018 Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:37 PM

Alex Borstein, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's time to shimmy!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys

This year's nomination field was stacked with talent. Nominees for this category included Zazie Beetz in AtlantaAidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live, Betty Gilpin in GLOW, Laurie Metcalf in Roseanne and Megan Mullally in Will & Grace.

Before getting up to accept her award, Borstein first made her guest hold her violet purse. She then untied part of her dress, which turned out to be just a long-sleeve covering made of the same material and shimmied down the aisle.

Borstein began her speech revealing not who, but what, she was wearing. Or, rather, what she wasn't wearing. "I went without the bra. What a platform," she said in her acceptance speech.

The Family Guy star continued with some sage advice for fellow women in the audience. "Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat."

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is all about stand-up comedy, after all.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Bornstein thanked the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino—who also already won big tonight—by saing, "I love you, I hate you."

She added, "My family. You are everything. My father, you are the only man who has ever truly loved and taken care of me, thank you for that."

Bornstein gave a shoutout to her kids and said, "You matter. I love you. Thank you for giving me a life and I'm going to try to be there for more of it."

This was the first Emmy nomination for both Beetz and Gilpin, but the second Emmy award for Borstein.

Congratulations, Susie Myerson!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

