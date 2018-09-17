Henry Winkler Wins First Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Henry Winkler, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Henry Winkler has finally won an Emmy!

The actor's long-awaited time at the podium has finally come and he couldn't be happier to win for his role in the HBO comedy series Barry. Winkler has been nominated for an Emmy seven times in his career, but it appears the eighth time is the charm. He was first nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1976 for his role on Happy Days

He is now 72-years-old and joked, "Oh, my god. Okay. I only have 37 seconds. I wrote this 43 years ago."

The star, who played an acting teacher on the series, thanked his family, friends and co-stars for helping him achieve the accolade. He rounded out his speech by saying: "I can't stop yet. My wife Stacy, oh, my god, my cast and crew, and the kids, kids, Jed, Zoe and Max, you can go to bed now, daddy won!"

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Happy Days Cast, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Winkler left the stage with The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who presented him with the award.

Last year's winner was Alec Baldwin, who won for his work playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Baldwin was also a nominee, along with Brian Tyree Henry from AtlantaLouie Anderson of Basket, Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live.

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Alec Baldwin , Saturday Night Live , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Is Already Winning the 2018 Emmys With This Priceless Reaction to Host Michael Che

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Darren Criss Wins His First-Ever Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Betty White

Betty White Melted Everyone's Heart During Her 2018 Emmys Speech

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Donald Glover Who? Atlanta's Creepy Teddy Perkins Sits Front Row at the Emmys

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.