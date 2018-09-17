Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Expecting Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

There's a baby on the way for Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter!

The couple is expecting their third child together, E! News has learned. During Monday evening's 2018 Emmys in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old theatre and opera director debuted a small but growing baby bump as she arrived to television's biggest event alongside her husband of three years. 

Sophie lit up the 70th Annual Emmy Awards' gold carpet in a bright yellow gown. The British beauty and her famous beau, who kept it simple in a classic suit, coordinated with stylish sunglasses as they posed for photographs. 

Benedict and Sophie's wonderful news comes just over a year after they welcomed a baby boy named Hal Auden Cumberbatch. In 2015, Hunter gave birth to son Christopher "Kit" Carlton just months after she and Cumberbatch tied the knot on Valentine's Day that year. 

As for tonight's festivities, Benedict is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Showtime's Patrick Melrose

Photos

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Congratulations to Benedict and Sophie, and check out even more expectant celebrities over the age of 40 in the gallery above!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Benedict Cumberbatch , Sophie Hunter , Pregnancies , 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Awards , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2018 Emmys

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wardrobe Malfunction at 2018 Emmys May Be Betty White's Fault

Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Is Already Winning the 2018 Emmys With This Priceless Reaction to Host Michael Che

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Darren Criss Wins His First-Ever Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Betty White

Betty White Melted Everyone's Heart During Her 2018 Emmys Speech

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.