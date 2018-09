Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Aren't the Only Duo to Turn the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Into the Perfect Date Night

Date night!

While most couples wouldn't consider a Monday evening the perfect date night, the celeb pairs attending the 2018 Emmys would have to disagree. For starters, the Hollywood award show gives stars and their significant others a reason to glam up in their finest red carpet numbers.

Not to mention, for A-list power couples, the Emmys is the perfect place to flaunt their envy-inducing love. Here's looking at you, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

Unsurprisingly, the Avengers: Infinity War actress has attended the major event in order to support her Saturday Night Live beau, who is hosting the Emmys alongside Michael Che.

Of course, Colin and Scarlett aren't the only notable couple to pop up at the award show. For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a look at the sweet snaps below!