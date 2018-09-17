Jonathan Van Ness Dons See-Through Top at 2018 Emmys Alongside Queer Eye Co-Stars

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:00 PM
The Fab Five have arrived to the 2018 Emmys!
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski posed for a photo with This Is Us star Mandy Moore on the red carpet at Monday's award show. "I've already won! I can go home now! #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye," Moore captioned the Instagram picture with the Netflix stars. The group hit the red carpet in head-turning ensembles, including Moore's custom Rodarte gown and JVN's see-through mesh top.
The cast and crew of the Queer Eye reboot are already 2018 Emmy winners. Last week the series won three out of its four nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program; and Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
After last week's win, the show's Instagram account posted, "WE'RE ABSOLUTELY SOBBING."
"Congrats to the entire famiglia at @queereye. You've changed my life's path indefinitely and have brought hope to LGBTQIA+ worldwide via @netflix. I am oh so very proud," Antoni wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding an Emmy award.
The cast is also set to take the stage tonight as they present at the 2018 Emmys.
See what Karamo and Jonathan had to say about their Emmy win in the video above!
