Yvonne Strahovksi Accidentally Reveals She's Having a Boy on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

It's a pretty good time to be Yvonne Strahovski.
The actress is nominated at the 2018 Emmys tonight for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, and she's also about to have a baby "any day," though "hopefully not today."
Until now, we didn't know whether she was having a boy or a girl, but Strahovski let a little pronoun slip while talking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, almost exactly a year since she revealed the fact that she was married on last year's Emmys carpet.
"I'm just gonna hold him in there hope for the best," she said.
When Rancic asked about the baby's sex, Strahovski admitted her slip.
"I just let it slip earlier didn't I?" she said. "Breaking news!"
"It's out!" added her husband Tim Loden. "If it changes, we'll let you know."
Strahovski plays the villainous Serena Joy on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, though Loden joked that he never sees her evil side at home.
"I just am fascinated by the character," Strahovski said. "She's so tragic and miserable to me and it's so fascinating what makes people take when theyr'e going down that route, being that kind of a person, and this season especially, finding her vulnerability and her humanity within that was compelling to me, and I'm so grateful that the writers wrote that kind of a journey for me."
When it comes to inspiration, Strahovski says she looks up to Lena Headey on Game of Thrones.
"She plays similarly a very evil woman, and I will say some of her evil has inspired my evil."
Strahovski is up against Headey in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, as well as Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, Westworld's Thandie Newton, and two Handmaid's costars, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd.
Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.