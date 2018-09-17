Cher Opens Up About Meeting Tom Cruise and Kissing Val Kilmer

Cher might not be able to turn back time, but she can dish on her famous romances decades later.

The music icon's romantic history is peppered with famous names like Tom Cruise, Gene Simmons, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and Val Kilmer. She unforgettably told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! back in 2013 that she's had "the greatest lovers" and that Cruise was among the top five. "It's not a long list. It's just a good list," she told the late-night host at the time.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the Oscar winner recalled how she and Cruise first met. As the Daily Mail reported, the first crossed paths at Sean Penn and Madonna's 1985 wedding following Cruise's Risky Business stardom. "Then a bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic," she told the newspaper. "We didn't go out 'til way later, but there definitely was a connection there."