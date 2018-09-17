Awkward! Noah Cyrus Releases Music Video With Ex-Boyfriend Lil Xan

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

YouTube

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan's fling has been immortalized in the "Live or Die" video.

The 18-year-old singer and 22-year-old rapper just went through a messy, public breakup, but that didn't stop Cyrus from premiering the music video for "Live or Die" earlier today. It's unfortunate timing, to be sure, but what was she supposed to do—scrap it altogether? Nah. With Cyrus' new EP Good Cry scheduled to drop this Friday, abandoning it just wasn't an option.

In "Live or Die," Cyrus sings about never-ending love: "When you lay by my side, I see the whole world through your eyes / Ride or die, you and I." Lil Xan is equally as confident about their longevity, rapping, "They threw me in and now I'm drowning in the deep end / If I'm religious, you're the one that I believe in / You've been here with me to help me fight all my demons."

The song was written by Ilsey Juber, Labrinth and Lil Xan.

Read

No, Lil Xan Isn’t Going Anywhere: Inside His Crazy Rise to Fame

"Live or Die" was released to radio in August, with Cyrus promising the video was on the way soon afterward; in the just-released clip, the exes spend the entire time embracing each other.

While Cyrus and Lil Xan's relationship may be over, at the very least, fans now have the "Live or Die" video to commemorate their short-lived summer romance. Cyrus has said her EP will address everything from her anxiety to her depression, "and how it's OK to feel those feelings."

Meanwhile, Cyrus' tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Lil Xan , Music Videos , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Gets the Last Laugh in Eminem Feud

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 102

See Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Debut Their New Song "Paris" on ASHLEE+EVAN

Rihanna

Rihanna's Advice to Her Younger Self Would Honestly Benefit You Too

Post Malone, Mac Miller, T-Shirt

Post Malone Honors the Late Mac Miller With Onstage Tribute

Tori Kelly Takes "E! News" Into the Recording Studio

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes Tour

Go Behind the Scenes of Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Eminem Takes Aim at Machine Gun Kelly With ''Killshot'' Diss Track

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.