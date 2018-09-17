Jennifer Lopez Looks "Just Peachy" in a Skimpy Swimsuit

How many puns about buns can Jennifer Lopez make?

The 49-year-old "Dinero" singer soaked up the sunshine yesterday afternoon and shared a set of seductive selfies with her 79.6 million Instagram followers and 43.8 million Twitter followers. "Everything's just peachy," Lopez wrote, adding the hashtags#tangerinedream #peachesNCream #topnaughty #suitsandfruits #throwingshades #doublebuns. Jokingly, she also wrote, "Knot your average peach," "To peach their own," and "Practice what you peach."

Lopez included four peach emojis in her caption for added effect.

Paris Hilton commented on the two pictures with eight fire emojis, while Rosario Dawson replied, "Indeed." Perhaps Kim Kardashian's comment summed up the images best: "WOW."