We've Been Pronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen's Names Wrong This Whole Time

NBC
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:13 AM
NBC
We're at a loss for words right now.
Chrissy Teigen dropped an unexpected truth bomb on all of us late Sunday night when she revealed that we've all been pronouncing her last name wrong this entire time.
"Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," she revealed on Twitter. As fans suddenly questioned everything they've ever known, some wondered why even Teigen wrongly pronounced her name like the rest of us.
"I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it's all v effed up," she added.
"I don't correct people, ever," the star continued. "They can call me Janet and I won't. Wrong order? I'll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I'll change my flight."
The mom of two even shared a video of herself pronouncing the name correctly for anyone in need of a tutorial.
It seems she and pop star Ariana Grande unexpectedly have this in common. In a recent August interview with Ebro Darden for Apple's Beats 1, the songstress revealed that her name, too, has been said wrong her entire career—but not by accident.
"I have to keep Grande because my grandpa—I think of him with everything I do and he was so proud of my name. I should keep it. Ima keep it," she told Darden when he asked about her taking Pete Davidson's name when they get married.
"My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother [Frankie Grande] kind of change it to [Grawnday] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it," she explained. "I grew up saying [Grandee]."
There you have it. Allow your mind to be blown.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?