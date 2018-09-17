EXCLUSIVE!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look: Meet the Cast in Brand New Pics

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix

Ready, witches? 

There's just over a month left before you finally get to see Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but today we've got a visual treat for anyone who's been itching to meet Sabrina, Harvey, and the rest of the gang. In the gallery below, you'll find brand new pics, exclusive to E! News, featuring each of the main characters of the upcoming series, along with their character bios, which contain some very fun clues about what you're in for when the show debuts on October 26, just in time for Halloween. 

Up first, obviously, we have the woman herself. Half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina Spellman is played by Kiernan Shipka. It's just about to be her 16th birthday, which means things are about to get extra witchy and extra complicated for the high school sophomore. Her boyfriend Harvey is played by Ross Lynch, and he's a nice guy who's got no idea what's actually going on in Greendale. Sabrina's friends are Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson), and they're all in the process of starting the cheekily named WICCA club. 

Photos

Meet the Cast and Characters of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina's aunts Zelda and Hilda are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, and they're about as different as can be. Sabrina lives with them in a large funeral home, along with her English cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), a mischievous warlock under house arrest. 

Michelle Gomez plays Sabrina's favorite teacher Ms. Wardell, who is also sometimes possessed by Madam Satan, and Richard Coyle appears as Father Lockwood, the high priest of the Church of Night. 

Sabrina's relationship with Harvey sounds like it may be threatened by a boy named Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), a young warlock at the Academy of the Unseen Arts who has "sparks" with Sabrina. And then of course, last but not least, there are the Weird Sisters, because even a magic high school has bullies. Agatha (Adeline Rudolph), Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) look down on Sabrina's half witch status. 

For the full character descriptions and chilling new pics, check out the full gallery

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Friday, October 26 on Netflix. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Netflix , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Halloween Costumes Based on TV

2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Supergirl, Season 2

DVR Battle Sundays: To Take Flight With Supergirl Or Get Laughs With The Simpsons?

Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler

Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud Because It's Amy Poehler's Birthday! Celebrate By Voting Now for Her Funniest Role Ever

Anna Kendrick

Why Anna Kendrick Once Called President Barack Obama an "A--hole" Right to His Face

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

From Fake Royal Jewels to Lunch Break Capes: Crazy Facts About The Crown's Costumes

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh’s Roles You May Have Completely Forgotten About

Sandra Oh, John Legend & More 2018 Emmy Firsts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.