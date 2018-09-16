Eliza Dushku Is Married: Buffy Star Weds Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku is a married woman!

The 37-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dollhouse alum and Bring It On actress revealed on Sunday that last month, she wed Peter Palandjian. Dushku and her husband, who is 54 and the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, got engaged in June 2017.

Their wedding took place in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library. The bride, a Massachusetts native who moved from Los Angeles to the city in 2014 to attend college, wore a sleeveless white lace gown with a cutout back and a long veil and her hair worn loose, as seen in photos Dushku posted on her Instagram page. The groom wore a navy suit.

Dushku and Palandjan posed for wedding photos beside giant hearts at the DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

"8.18.18," the actress wrote.