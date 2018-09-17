DVR Battle Mondays: Explore the Mystery of Manifest or See The Good Doctor?

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:00 AM
Technology is a life saver, especially when it comes to the 2018 fall TV season. This year, thanks to schedule shakeups, your favorite TV shows are pitted against your other favorite TV shows in a DVR battle. Which show do you watch live? Which show do you record? And in some cases, which show do sacrifice and watch on demand or streaming? We're here to help.
Mondays on broadcast are an epic battle of reality shows, dramas and superheroes, with one network countering it all with comedies. Let's break it down.
8-9p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, just on Monday, Sept. 24)
The Neighborhood (CBS, starting Monday, Oct. 1)
Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m. CBS just on Monday, Sept. 24)
Happy Together (8:30 p.m. CBS, starting Monday, Oct. 1)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Arrow (The CW)
The Resident (Fox)
9-10 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
Magnum, P.I. (CBS)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
9-1-1 (Fox)
10-11 p.m.
Manifest (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
It's reality TV, superheroes, doctors, jury consultants and comedies doing battle on Monday nights.
Let's break it down.
Fox
8-9 p.m.
If you're a reality TV junkie afraid of spoilers it's a tough choice between The Voice and Dancing With the Stars, so watch one live and the other on a delay. If reality means nothing to you, then you're faced with a medical drama, a superhero drama and comedies. Comedies are light on "spoilers," those can go to the DVR or on demand. If you're not watching reality, do Arrow.
9-10 p.m.
Again, if you're a reality junkie you're watching DWTS or The Voice live, so there goes the majority of your night. Without reality, there's the new Magnum (Jay Hernandez is very swoon-worthy and the action is slick), 9-1-1, now with Jennifer Love Hewitt, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Without reality, we'd say 9-1-1 it up and DVR the rest.
10-11 p.m.
With Fox and CW not programming passed 10 p.m. this hour is a battle between NBC's twisty new drama Manifest, CBS's Bull and ABC's breakout hit The Good Doctor. Manifest has the mystery angle and the greatest risk for spoilers, so hop on board Montego Air flight 828.
