DVR Battle Mondays: Explore the Mystery of Manifest or See The Good Doctor?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Good Doctor

ABC

Technology is a life saver, especially when it comes to the 2018 fall TV season. This year, thanks to schedule shakeups, your favorite TV shows are pitted against your other favorite TV shows in a DVR battle. Which show do you watch live? Which show do you record? And in some cases, which show do sacrifice and watch on demand or streaming? We're here to help.

Mondays on broadcast are an epic battle of reality shows, dramas and superheroes, with one network countering it all with comedies. Let's break it down.

8-9p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, just on Monday, Sept. 24)
The Neighborhood (CBS, starting Monday, Oct. 1)
Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m. CBS just on Monday, Sept. 24)
Happy Together (8:30 p.m. CBS, starting Monday, Oct. 1)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Arrow (The CW)
The Resident (Fox)

Photos

2018 Fall TV Preview: All the Scoop on Your Favorite Returning Shows

9-10 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
Magnum, P.I. (CBS)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
9-1-1 (Fox)

10-11 p.m.
Manifest (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)

It's reality TV, superheroes, doctors, jury consultants and comedies doing battle on Monday nights.

Let's break it down.

Photos

2018 New TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best (Based on Trailers)

9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett

Fox

8-9 p.m.
If you're a reality TV junkie afraid of spoilers it's a tough choice between The Voice and Dancing With the Stars, so watch one live and the other on a delay. If reality means nothing to you, then you're faced with a medical drama, a superhero drama and comedies. Comedies are light on "spoilers," those can go to the DVR or on demand. If you're not watching reality, do Arrow.

9-10 p.m.
Again, if you're a reality junkie you're watching DWTS or The Voice live, so there goes the majority of your night. Without reality, there's the new Magnum (Jay Hernandez is very swoon-worthy and the action is slick), 9-1-1, now with Jennifer Love Hewitt, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Without reality, we'd say 9-1-1 it up and DVR the rest.

10-11 p.m.
With Fox and CW not programming passed 10 p.m. this hour is a battle between NBC's twisty new drama Manifest, CBS's Bull and ABC's breakout hit The Good Doctor. Manifest has the mystery angle and the greatest risk for spoilers, so hop on board Montego Air flight 828.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Shopping: Halloween Costumes Based on TV

2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look: Meet the Cast in Brand New Pics

Supergirl, Season 2

DVR Battle Sundays: To Take Flight With Supergirl Or Get Laughs With The Simpsons?

Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler

Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud Because It's Amy Poehler's Birthday! Celebrate By Voting Now for Her Funniest Role Ever

Anna Kendrick

Why Anna Kendrick Once Called President Barack Obama an "A--hole" Right to His Face

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

From Fake Royal Jewels to Lunch Break Capes: Crazy Facts About The Crown's Costumes

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh’s Roles You May Have Completely Forgotten About

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.