Watch Eva Mendes Gush Over Her 2 Daughters and Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is notoriously private, but if there's one thing she's public about, it's her love for her daughters.

E! News spoke with the actress at the Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles all about her family, working and how she balances it all.

"I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them," Mendes told E! News' Erin Lim in terms of whether or not she would get back into acting. "They're just still so little."

Mendes and her beau Ryan Gosling are parents to 4-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and 2-year-old Amada Gosling. Although she's a rock star mom, designer and actress, she doesn't do it all on her own.

"I don't feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I'm going along and it's just important to have a support system," she explained. "I have my family, I have Ryan's family and that's just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you."