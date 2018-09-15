Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Waiting for That Emmys Check

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 15, 2018 12:55 PM
Tiffany Haddish is pleased she won her first Emmy, but where's her money?!
The 38-year-old actress and comedienne had won her first Emmy Award, for her guest-hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, last week at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys, the annual Primetime Emmys' preliminary award show.
"I feel the same way I did when I wasn't an Emmy winner. I don't feel any different," Haddish told E! News, joking, "I'm waiting for the check, you know, 'cause you know, when you win a trophy, when you're like a NASCAR driver and stuff, you get like, flowers and a check, so I'm hoping that happens. I'm waiting for that to happen."
"Accolades, what is that? Accolades don't pay the rent," she said. "I gotta pay for my grandma's nurses and stuff so that would, a check would be nice. But it's nice to have trophies, I guess. But it doesn't matter if you don't have a roof to keep 'em under, huh?"
Haddish made her comments at the recent GOOD + Foundation An Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
While an Emmy statuette doesn't come with a money prize, winning one boosts your acting resume and can open the door to more prominent acting gigs.
"Sometimes you can demand more money and get bigger roles, but it depends," The Simpsons star Hank Azaria told Variety in 2011. "I've won four, and they've all done different things."
Fellow past winner Felicity Huffman told the outlet that immediately after an Emmy win, "People take your calls a little easier. People are a little more eager to meet you."
Haddish did not attend the Creative Arts Emmys. Presenter Tichina Arnold jokingly accepted her Emmy on her behalf. Haddish is expected to attend the Primetime Emmys on Monday. She was spotted at a pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles on Saturday.
