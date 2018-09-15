Inside the 2018 Pre-Emmys Parties: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Among Cutest Couples

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams were one of several cute celebrity couples spotted at pre-2018 Emmys parties this weekend.

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress and her Bachelorette alum beau made Saturday a date night and attended Audi's bash at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. Hyland wore a long sleeve, black, off-the-shoulder mini dress, bright red lipstick and glasses.

The two, who have been dating for almost a year, arrived together, holding hands, and mingled with fellow celebs and posed for pics. Hyland, with a glass of Champagne in her hand, was spotted chatting with Revenge and Salem alum Ashley Madekwe. Adams was seen talking to Rumer Willis. He and Hyland later left together, holding hands again.