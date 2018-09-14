Go Behind the Scenes of Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour

Thomas Rhett is back on the road and ready to be the star of the show.

On Thursday night, the country music star kicked off the fall leg of his Life Changes tour in Maine. Alongside Brett Young and Midland, the man behind huge hits including "Marry Me" and "Unforgettable" delighted fans as he introduced a few changes to his performance.

"We're always looking to mix things up, so we definitely added a few new elements going into this fall run—a few new production elements, and we re-worked a few things musically," Thomas Rhett shared with E! News exclusively. "That makes it even more exciting to get out there and do this thing."

And while he has a jam-packed schedule in the coming weeks, the Grammy nominee was recently able to enjoy some quality time off.