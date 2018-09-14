Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out After Rumored Wedding Ceremony

Here comes the bride! Well... Possibly.

In case you haven't heard, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reported to have legally said "I do" during a civil ceremony in New York City on Thursday. According to an eyewitness, the pop star and model were married in a back room of the building's marriage bureau, but 21-year-old Hailey doesn't consider herself a Mrs. just yet.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" she tweeted.

Amidst the speculation and excitement, photographers spotted the could-be newlyweds making a swift exit from their Brooklyn apartment. Justin and Hailey, who did not appear to be wearing wedding bands, locked hands as they made their way into a car.

The "No Brainer" singer, 24, maintained a low profile in a black knitted beanie, sweatshirt and baggy pants. Fresh off Fashion Week, Baldwin looked trendy in an oversized leather jacket, denim cut-off shorts and a cropped tank top.