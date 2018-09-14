13 Chic Duvet Covers to Instantly Personalize Your Bedroom

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Duvets

Anthropologie

Your bedroom is your zen zone, so you're right to think about décor.
We would argue that the most important aspect of said space is your bed. Not only is where you spend most of your time hanging out, it's also the focal point of the room. So in addition to picking out a duvet cover that's cozy, you're going to want one that aesthetically pleasing as well. Too much to ask? We think not—especially when shopping for duvet covers (the bedding trend of the moment). 

That's right you can have your cake and eat it too. Here are 13 stunning designs that will never fail to make an impression.

Shopping: Duvets

Contemporary Colors

BUY IT: Textured Lovell Duvet Cover, $198–$248

Shopping: Duvets

Cabbage Roses

BUY IT:  UO Cabbage Rose Duvet Cover, $70

Shopping: Duvets

Geometric Embroidery

BUY IT:  Embroidered Meramec Duvet Cover, $228–$268

Article continues below

Shopping: Duvets

Minimalist Vines

BUY IT:  Merit Linens Premium Ultra-Soft Vine Pattern 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set, $38

Shopping: Duvets

Tropical Dreams

BUY IT:  CELERIE KEMBLE Tropical Dreams Duvet Cover, $613.00-$1,205

Shopping: Duvets

Delicate Florals

BUY IT:  PEACOCK ALLEY Chloe Duvet Cover, $460.00-$575.00

Article continues below

Shopping: Duvets

Boho Poms

BUY IT:  Yalisa Duvet Cover, $198–$248

Shopping: Duvets

Woven Textures

BUY IT:  All Roads Woven Baja Duvet Cover, $248–$288

Shopping: Duvets

Coral and White

BUY IT:  LULU DK FOR MATOUK Nikita Duvet Set, $449

Article continues below

Shopping: Duvets

Blue and Cream

BUY IT:  RALPH LAUREN HOME Kaley Duvet Cover, $249.99 - $299.99

Shopping: Duvets

Simple Stripes

BUY IT: Merit Linens Premium Ultra Soft Grey Ribbon 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set, $39

Shopping: Duvets

Gold and Pink

BUY IT: Intelligent Design Khloe Metallic Printed 5-piece Duvet Cover Set, $70

Article continues below

Shopping: Duvets

Abstract Starburst

BUY IT:  John Robshaw Lahuti Duvet Cover, $358

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , VG
Latest News
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin May Be Legally Married

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Eminem Takes Aim at Machine Gun Kelly With ''Killshot'' Diss Track

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Brings Shoulder Pads to the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Brandon Gomes, Carson Wall

Siesta Key Stars ''Lucky to Be Alive'' After Nasty Car Crash

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Mac Miller's Death

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Wedding Week

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

What Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Families Really Think About Their Relationship

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.