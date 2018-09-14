Drew Barrymore Says Doing Cocaine Now "Seems Like My Worst Nightmare"

As she elaborated, "I've never done heroin, so I don't know what that's like—I think I liked to feel good. I'm an upper person...You know, I'm like 'Woo hoo!'...I also didn't want to be like, 'Man I see s--t. Again, I'd be like [screams]. I will not drink my drink at a bar if it has not been in my, like, vision, or, like, the side cornea."

If there's anyone who understands the potential hazards of young fame, it's Barrymore, who had been to rehab twice by 13 years old.

"It really is a recipe for disaster," she said of child stardom. "But you know what's exciting? I got my s--t over with by like, 14—like, midlife crisis, you know, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family, like, got it done—and then got into the cycle of being my own parent."