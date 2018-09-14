Slick Woods Gives Birth Hours After Walking in Rihanna's NYFW Show

Congratulations to Slick Woods! The 22-year-old model has given birth to her first child with fellow model Adonis Bosso! The duo has welcomed a baby boy named Saphir.

Saphir's arrival comes just hours after Woods walked the runway (and went into labor!) at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show at New York Fashion Week.

"A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born," Woods announced her son's arrival on Instagram Friday. "This is the face of a WOMAN in labor, we hold s--t down most of us don't even know how much we're going through, I'm here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F--K I WANT WHENEVER THE F--K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU."