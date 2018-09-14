Elizabeth Tulloch Is Lois Lane for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover

Meet TV's new Lois Lane, Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch. The Grimm star will appear in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover opposite Tyler Hoechlin's Superman.

Tulloch recently starred in NBC's Grimm opposite David Giuntoli, her real-life husband. Her other credits include Concussion, Parkland, The Artist, The West Wing and Portlandia.

The upcoming crossover on The CW announced plans to include Lois Lane in the crossover back in August.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse," Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement when the plans were announced. "This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters."