Michael Che Reveals How Colin Jost Has "Changed" Since Dating Scarlett Johansson

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colin Jost, Michael Che, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Colin Jost has "changed a lot" since he began dating Scarlett Johansson, according to Michael Che.

The Saturday Night Live stars are set to host the 2018 Emmys in just a few days, but before they take the stage, they're sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres to dish on their personal and professional lives. Jost and Che are close pals, but it sounds as though things have changed a bit since Jost and Johansson's romance began in 2017.

"Has that affected your friendship? Are you like the third wheel on dates and stuff?" DeGeneres asked Che on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Actually not anymore because I'm dating a celebrity too...she's a Times Square Elmo," Che joked.

Read

Michael Che Sends a Clown to Colin Jost's "Intimate" Birthday Dinner With Scarlett Johansson

"He's changed a lot since, I feel like, you've changed, you don't invite me places," Che told Jost. "And when you do, you ditch me."

Jost then countered that Che has "never invited" him anywhere.

"Well, yeah, because if you're with like Scarlett Johansson I don't want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankees game," Che explained. "I feel like maybe you have better things to do."

Rumors of Jost and Johannsson's relationship first surfaced in the spring of 2017, but they didn't make their official debut as a couple until that December.

Just months ago, the couple celebrated Jost's 36th birthday with an "intimate" dinner. As a prank, Che decided to send a clown to his "Weekend Update" co-anchor's dinner.

He received a text from Jost showing him wearing a balloon hat next to a smiling Johansson. "Goddamit," Jost wrote along with the photo.

Watch the videos about to see Jost and Che talk to DeGeneres about relationships, SNL and the 2018 Emmys!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Apple News , Top Stories , Couples
Latest News
Elizabeth Tulloch, Arrowverse

Elizabeth Tulloch Is Lois Lane for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover

ESC: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Calls Her People's Choice Awards Nominations "An Honor"

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Says Doing Cocaine Now "Seems Like My Worst Nightmare"

Slick Woods

Slick Woods Gives Birth Hours After Walking in Rihanna's NYFW Show

2018, Emmy Awards, Splits

Who Will Win Emmys and Who Really Should Take Home the Awards

Scheana Marie

Scheana Marie Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Bekah Martinez, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Why Fans Think The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Secretly Married

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.