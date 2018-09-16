Jessica Biel, Keri Russell and More Emmy Nominees Who Started Out as Child Stars

The 2018 Emmys are almost here!

The 70th annual award show will take place Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Saturday Night Live's head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the big event and stars like Kit Harington, Claire Foy, and the cast of Queer Eye will present the awards.

For some stars, their nominations are a long time coming. In fact, there are several nominees who got their start as child actors. Take Jessica Biel, for instance. The actress was catapulted into fame as a teenager for her role on 7th Heaven. She's now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner.

Keri Russellis another example. When she was a teenager, she played the babysitter in Honey I Blew Up the Kids. The star is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans.

To see which other Emmy nominees started off as child stars, check out the gallery.