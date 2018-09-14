Kelly Clarkson Announces 2019 Meaning of Life Tour: Check Out the Dates

Kelly Clarkson is going on tour!

The 36-year-old pop star announced on Thursday her first major concert series in almost four years, the Meaning of Life tour, named after her recent album, released in 2017. It will begin in January 2019. Her opening acts are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.

Clarkson posted on her Instagram page a video of the three singing the title track from her album Meaning of Life.

"Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it!" Clarkson said in a statement. "Even while recording it, I couldn't wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can't wait to see y'all on the road!"

In recent years, Clarkson has performed sporadically, including at public events such as the annual Jingle Ball series. Her last major tour was the 2015 Piece by Piece Tour.