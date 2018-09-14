Tenille Reveals The Bachelor Australia Producers Made This Offer After She Decided to Quit

Tenille Favios has no regrets.

The Bachelor Australia contestant chose to leave the mansion during episode 10, deciding it was only a matter of time before Nick Cummins sent her packing. As the 25-year-old tells E! News, her move "was not pre-planned at all"—even though she had fled a cocktail party once before.

"Part of my decision to leave was me being realistic, knowing I was not going to form a connection of love by the end," she says. "I would have been the person going, ‘I really like you and I want to see where this is going.' But I'm sure there would have been a girl next to me saying that they loved Nick, and they wanted to spend the rest of their life with him."

Tenille reveals the producers had one final suggestion before she left for good.

"They offered me to stay in the rose ceremony to see what might happen. Maybe I was being paranoid—I don't know," she says. "But I made that decision to leave, and I stuck by it. I don't regret it."