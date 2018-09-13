Julie Chen Pays Subtle Tribute to Les Moonves During Big Brother Return

Julie Chen is sticking by her man, even in a time of controversy.

The host of Big Brother made her allegiances known when signing off at the end of the competition show on Thursday night. Instead of her usual sign off, where she refers to herself as simply Julie Chen, the TV personality opted to use her full name, Julie Chen Moonves. Fans and critics alike made note of the subtle nod to her husband, Les Moonves, who recently resigned from his position of CEO at CBS after allegations of sexual harassment came to light.

Her appearance on the reality show marked her first return to TV since the news of his resignation. At the time of his exit from the network, Chen opted not to comment on the situation and instead stated: "I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family."

The host's use of her full name seemingly indicates that she stands by the initial statement she made on July 27th, when Ronan Farrow's exposé was published in The New Yorker.