Dancing With the Unfair Advantage? DWTS Stars on Their Past Experience, Biggest Competitors

"That's what everyone's saying, but I'm going to disagree right there," he told E! News alongside his pro dancer partner Witney Carson. "I feel like…in the movie I danced a little bit, but it was more like hip hop and popping and locking, and not very much form and being precise and pointing your toes. So, I'm actually struggling a lot with trying to think about everything at once, keeping my toes in order, my hips in order, my torso, my back. It's tough, it's tough to think about all those things."

Tinashe, another DWTS competitor for season 27, has also performed in honor of Janet Jackson. She's got moves, to say the least.

"I love the challenge of doing something that I've never done before," Tinashe told us.

So, what about her past experience?