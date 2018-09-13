Married at First Sight's Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson

Spoiler alert!

Married at First Sight's Mia Bally has filed for divorce from beau Tristan Thompson, E! News can confirm.

Their tumultuous beginning has come to an end, after weeks of trying. The rocky start came just a week after the pair was married, when Bally was unable to board the plane en route to their honeymoon because of an outstanding warrant. Her detainment for three counts of alleged stalking and one count of alleged credit card fraud came as a huge surprise to Thompson, to say the least. "To me, marriage should be built on trust and honesty. If you have that, I believe there's no problem that you can't handle," he said, musing the possibility of a divorce.

Eventually, Mia was released from jail and the charges were dropped, because of what Mia alleges was a case of mistaken identity. However, Tristan's family wasn't as quick to forgive as he was. In one episode, his mom sympathizes with the newlywed, where she said, "I was a prison guard and I prayed for you because I know what they do to pretty girls," before adding, "Now have you told him everything that would affect him?"