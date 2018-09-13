Jon Hamm Is Interested in Playing Batman: "I'd Probably Fit the Suit"

Will Jon Hamm play Batman in a future film? Unclear, but he is interested. And what about current Dark Knight Ben Affleck?

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger on his series In Depth, Hamm said that while he has not had any official conversation about possibly playing Batman, he would "probably fit the suit."

"I'd have to work out a lot, which I don't love," the Mad Men alum said. "I am sure there's an interesting version of that being out there and if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?"

"It depends...on the script, what the story is," he said. "I am a huge comic book fan, always have been...it depends on the story. It all comes down to the story."

The interview aired amid renewed rumors that Affleck, who most recently played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, will not reprise his role for director Matt Reeves' forthcoming Batman stand-alone film. Warner Bros. Pictures has not commented.