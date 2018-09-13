Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's First Trailer Is Downright Spooky

Something witchy this way comes. The first footage from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here and, you guessed it, it's chilling. This isn't the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch of yore.

In the preview, above, there's Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) locking lips with what looks like Harvey (Ross Lynch), so some things never change, but that's where the similarities to the original series seem to stop. Rituals, creepy horned creatures and a spooky rendition of "Happy Birthday" fill out the rest of the quick teaser.

Sabrina's birthday was always tied to her magic, and it looks like that won't change. Netflix previously released a poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teasing that fact.