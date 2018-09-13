Blue's Clues Is Coming Back With a New Host, Joshua Dela Cruz, and a New Title

Move over Steve, Blue has a new pal in Blue's Clues & You, Nickelodeon's reboot of the classic kids show. Relative newcomer Joshua Dela Cruz, who recently appeared on stage in Disney's Aladdin and has popped up on Time After Time and Bull, will be the new host of the preschooler-targeted series.

Original host Steve Burns, pictured with Dela Cruz, had a hand in the host search and helped guide the audition process.

"I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a statement.

This is Dela Cruz's first series regular gig. In addition to Aladdin, his other theater credits include Here Lies Love and Encores!: Merrily We Roll Along.