The Bachelor Australia Intruder Deanna Reveals She Used to Date This Famous Face

Before her attempt to woo Nick Cummins, The Bachelor Australia's Deanna Salvemini was romantically linked to another reality TV star.

The 28-year-old intruder told E! News she previously dated Australian Survivor contestant Robbie Skibicki. Coincidentally, Robbie was also booted from Survivor this week.

"Pre-Bachelor and Survivor, we did go on a couple of dates and we still remain very close," Deanna said after her Sept. 12 elimination. "Robbie and I go way back. We used to swim together. I've known him since he was really young, for probably about 10-15 years."

She adds: "He's a really supportive person and has a bunch of good energy."

According to Deanna, The Bachelor Australia isn't the only reality series she's auditioned for. The ex-elite swimmer revealed she also signed up for this year's season of Survivor.

"I am the biggest fan of it, ever since I was a kid. I'm a real physical person and I love competition," she says. "I did apply for it because I love the game so much. But I've never even been camping before...and I always have lipstick on. I'd be awful at living, but I would love the challenges."