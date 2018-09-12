EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor Australia Intruder Deanna Reveals She Used to Date This Famous Face

Wed., Sep. 12, 2018

Before her attempt to woo Nick Cummins, The Bachelor Australia's Deanna Salvemini was romantically linked to another reality TV star.

The 28-year-old intruder told E! News she previously dated Australian Survivor contestant Robbie Skibicki. Coincidentally, Robbie was also booted from Survivor this week. 

"Pre-Bachelor and Survivor, we did go on a couple of dates and we still remain very close," Deanna said after her Sept. 12 elimination. "Robbie and I go way back. We used to swim together. I've known him since he was really young, for probably about 10-15 years."

She adds: "He's a really supportive person and has a bunch of good energy."

According to Deanna, The Bachelor Australia isn't the only reality series she's auditioned for. The ex-elite swimmer revealed she also signed up for this year's season of Survivor.

"I am the biggest fan of it, ever since I was a kid. I'm a real physical person and I love competition," she says. "I did apply for it because I love the game so much. But I've never even been camping before...and I always have lipstick on. I'd be awful at living, but I would love the challenges."

Another trait that might come in handy on the island? Deanna's poker face. After The Bachelor contestants were subjected to a ‘human lie detector' test from Steve Van Aperen on episode 9, the South Australian was deemed the "hardest to read".

Deanna tells E! News that although she came across as an "emotionless person", that couldn't be further from the truth.

"There's so much to that conversation that they just did not show. In our chat, Steve said I was very confident in my responses," she says. "Obviously, when you're put in a dark room under a spotlight with a random man who looks quite scary, you're already quite standoffish. You don't know this person who's asking you random questions like, ‘Do you believe in God?'

"I didn't have many facial expressions. They just showed me deep in thought, which was my poker face, apparently."

The Bachelor Australia, Deanna

Ten

With nine contestants remaining this season, Deanna remains unsure who will receive the final rose.

"Brittany's been on a lot of dates with Nick. Brooke has as well. They're both great people," she says. "Sophie is really lovely, and Cass is amazing. It's really hard because there's qualities in all of them that would appeal to Nick."

Venue manager Jamie Lee—who injured her ankle during a group date—is now the last intruder standing.

