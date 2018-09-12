Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball Sets the Record Straight on Jenna Cooper Cheating Allegations

Jordan Kimball isn't one to mince words.

Just last night, the male model and his then-fiancée (we'll get to that) Jenna Cooper looked like two perfect lovebirds at the Bachelor in Paradise finale and reunion show. However, that didn't last long.

On Monday, Reality Steve tweeted that there's some "evidence out there" about one of the contestants—we know now it's Cooper—and it would get "exposed."

In his blog post, Reality Steve shared three screenshots allegedly from Cooper to a mystery man who claims to have been in a relationship with her this entire time. The blogger said he "vetted" the texts, confirming that they came from Cooper's phone number. In it, Cooper reveals to this alleged boyfriend, "Me and Jordan aren't even together for real. I don't even like him let alone love him."

She added that she went on the show because it's "all for my business."

Reality Steve broke the news about the texts, and Kimball spoke on the blogger's podcast on Wednesday to explain it all. For starters, the model firmly believes his ex wrote those texts, despite her denying the claims.

Kimball told Steve, "It is extremely hard to talk about but when I read these texts, I can hear her voice saying it."

He continued, "The structure of the speaking and the facts this gentlemen has about her...it's scary. It gives me chills."