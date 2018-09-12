Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About Her New Music, Handling Pressure and Her Mom's Obsession With Noah Centineo

"I just do what I want," laughs Sabrina Carpenter when asked how she deals with the pressure of transitioning from Disney Channel star to mainstream artist.

The 19-year-old Girl Meets World alum is gearing up to release her third studio album, Singular, later this year and sat down with E! News to reveal what's to come.

"I wasn't trying to be anything but myself, and that in itself was really empowering for me," the "Almost Love" singer says. "I was just listening to a lot of women with a lot of confidence and flavour and attitude…I love Beyoncé. I love Rihanna. I love SZA."

And the Pennsylvania native has no time for haters.

"Everybody will share their opinions, but at the end of the day I have to do what I like and I have to do what makes me happy," she says. "I think that's a huge message in the album, as well."