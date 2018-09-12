Mark Wahlberg's Daily Schedule Is Kind of Insane

BACKGRID
Want to get Mark Wahlberg's famous abs? Prepared to hit the gym not once but twice a day and also, you'd best better be a morning person. A really early morning person.
The 47-year-old actor frequently posts workout videos on Instagram, telling his fans, "We aspire to be better." Earlier this week he posted what he called his typical daily schedule, which includes a 2:30 a.m. wake-up call, allocated prayer and family time and cyrotherapy. And no, there's no scheduled time for "scrolling down Instagram."
The schedule is as follows, according to Page Six:
2:30 am wake up
2:45 a.m. prayer time
3:15 a.m. breakfast
3:40 - 5:15 a.m. workout
5:30 a.m. post-workout meal
6:00 a.m. shower
7:30 a.m. golf
8:00 a.m. snack
9:30 cyro chamber recovery
10:30 a.m. snack
11:00 family time / meetings / work calls
1:00 p.m. lunch
2:00 p.m. meetings / work calls
3:00 p.m. pick up kids @ school
3:30 p.m. snack
4:00 p.m. workout #2
5:00 p.m. shower
5:30 p.m. dinner / family time
7:30 p.m. bedtime