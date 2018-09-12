Why Selena Gomez Has the Word "Ugly" Bejeweled in Her Hair

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:44 AM

Selena Gomez, UGLY in hair

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez isn't letting the haters get her down. In fact, she's throwing their own words in their face.

The 26-year-old pop stepped out in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing rhinestones in her hair that spell out the word "UGLY."

Back in June, famed designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana dissed Gomez while commenting on a photo of her that was posted on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account, writing in Italian, "She's so ugly." Like many celebs, Gomez is a daily target of hateful messages on social media but his comment, from his verified account, drew major attention.

Gomez herself never responded to Gabbana's words.

"I'm not on the internet," she told ELLE in comments posted earlier this month. "I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game."

Watch

Selena Gomez Reacts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Noms

Selena Gomez, UGLY in hair

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

ELLE added that Gomez does update her Instagram from a friend's phone.

Her friends and fans and fellow celebs did jump to her defense after Gabbana dissed her and also went on the offense, insulting the designer, who has dissed other celebrities on social media before, in return.

"Well what that d--k head said (if it's true) is f--king false and total bull s--t," Cyrus wrote in a comment on an Instagram fan page. "She fine as f--k."

Gabbana, meanwhile, has been subject to an increasing number of hateful comments in recent months and posted on Monday that he is "temporarily detoxing from Instagram."

"UGLIEST HUMAN ALIVE," commented one user.

