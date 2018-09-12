Viola Davis Says She Regrets Her Role in The Help

Viola Davis gave an award-winning performance as housemaid Aibileen Clark in the 2011 drama The Help. But if the actress were offered the same role today, she might turn it down.

In a recent Q&A with The New York Times, Davis revealed she has "passed on a lot of roles" over the years, but few she lamented. "There have been one or two that I regretted for maybe a minute, and then I let it go," said the actress, who next stars in the drama Widows. "As I'm growing older, I pass on roles because of my experience of knowing once the movie's out, I'm going to have to promote it. And I don't want to promote anything that I don't believe in."

"Almost a better question is, have I ever done roles that I've regretted? I have, and The Help is on that list," she said, perhaps surprising its fans. "But not in terms of the experience and the people involved because they were all great. The friendships that I formed are ones that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than Tate Taylor."