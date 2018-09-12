Dancing With the Stars 2018 Season 27 Cast Revealed: Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Nancy McKeon, Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, Mary Lou Retton

Greg Doherty/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Image Group LA via Getty Images, John Lamparski/Getty Images, Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

What do a Disney Channel star, an Olympic gold medalist, a singer, a reality contestant and sitcom actor have in common? They're all part of the Dancing With the Stars season 27 cast.

The Facts of Life veteran Nancy McKeon and Disney star Milo Manheim were previously revealed on Good Morning America, and their competitors were revealed on the ABC morning show on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in typical grand fashion. The entertainers going after the Mirrorball Trophy and their pairs were on hand to discuss why they're strapping on their dancing shoes.

Meet the cast below.

Alexis Ren

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Alexis Ren

Paired with: Alan Bersten

Ren is a model and internet celebrity with more than 12 million Instagram followers.

Evanna Lynch

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Evanna Lynch

Paired with: Keo Motsepe

Viewers will recognized Lynch from the Harry Potter series of films where she played the fan-favorite character Luna Lovegood.

Nikki Glaser

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Paired with: Gleb Savchenko

Glaser is a stand-up comic and host. She previously hosted Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and recently appeared on The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.

John Schneider

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Oprah Winfrey Network

John Schneider

Paired with: Emma Slater

Viewers will recognized Schneider from his TV work, including roles on Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots. He shot to fame with the Dukes of Hazzard.

Mary Lou Retton

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Mary Lou Retton

Paired with: Sasha Farber

Retton is a retired gymnast who took the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in the All-around category.

DeMarcus Ware

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

DeMarcus Ware

Paired with: Lindsay Arnold

Ware is a former pro-football player who played for the Broncos and Cowboys. He retired in 2017. Positions included defensive end and outside linebacker.

Bobby Bones

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Bobby Bones

Paired with: Sharna Burgess

Bones is an author and radio personality, he hosts the syndicated program The Bobby Bones Show from Nashville.

Danelle Umstead

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Danelle Umstead

Paired with: Artem Chigvintsev

Umstead is a paralympian and alpine skier.

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Juan Pabol Di Pace

Paired with: Cheryl Burke

Currently starring in Netflix's Full House sequel series Fuller House, Di Pace also appeared in Dallas, Mamma Mia and A.D. The Bible Continues. He's appeared in numerous stage productions in Europe.

Joe Amabile, Grocery Joe Amabile, Grocery Joe

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Joe Amabile

Paired with: Jenna Johnson

Viewers first met "Grocery Store Joe" when he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette season 14. He went on to appear in season five of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tinashe

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Tinashe

Paired with: Brandon Armstrong

Tinashe is a singer and actress, with a number of studio albums under her belt. She's appeared on remixes of popular Britney Spears and Nick Jonas songs and previously recurred on Two and a Half Men.

Nancy McKeon

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Nancy McKeon

Paired with: Val Chmerkovskiy

McKeon shot to fame on The Facts of Life as the bad girl Jo. She spent four seasons on the cop drama The Division and popped up in a variety of other TV shows and movies.

Milo Manheim

Disney Channel

Milo Manheim

Paired with: Witney Carson

Viewers may recognize Manheim from his starring role in the Disney Channel original movie Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. The 17-year-old also appeared in an episode of The Ghost Whisperer.

"I'm going to say we don't need magic because our dancing is magic," Lynch said about her competition.

McKeon received a taped message from her The Facts of Life costars Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel while on the GMA stage. "They're amazing. They're my sisters for a long, long time. For them to do that, wow it's awesome," an emotional McKeon said.

Cheryl Burke is back in the ballroom after sitting out the all athletes season and new DWTS troupe member Brandon Armstrong will make his partner debut this year.

This isn't the only Dancing With the Stars series hitting the airwaves this fall. ABC is launching Dancing With the Stars Juniors on Sunday, Oct. 7. Judging the pint-sized celebrity kids are Mandy Moore (the choreographer, not the singer-actress), Olympian Adam Rippon (he won Dancing With the Stars' athletes season) and Val Chmerkovskiy (he's also competing with McKeon in season 27 of the main series).

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

