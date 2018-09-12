Dancing With the Stars 2018 Season 27 Cast Revealed: Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

"I'm going to say we don't need magic because our dancing is magic," Lynch said about her competition.

McKeon received a taped message from her The Facts of Life costars Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel while on the GMA stage. "They're amazing. They're my sisters for a long, long time. For them to do that, wow it's awesome," an emotional McKeon said.

Cheryl Burke is back in the ballroom after sitting out the all athletes season and new DWTS troupe member Brandon Armstrong will make his partner debut this year.

This isn't the only Dancing With the Stars series hitting the airwaves this fall. ABC is launching Dancing With the Stars Juniors on Sunday, Oct. 7. Judging the pint-sized celebrity kids are Mandy Moore (the choreographer, not the singer-actress), Olympian Adam Rippon (he won Dancing With the Stars' athletes season) and Val Chmerkovskiy (he's also competing with McKeon in season 27 of the main series).