Bachelor in Paradise: Jenna Cooper Denies Cheating on Jordan Kimball

With Bachelor in Paradise, the drama never ends.

Jenna Cooper got engaged to Jordan Kimball at the end of the show's fifth season—but hours before the episode aired, rumors circulated that she had cheated on him after filming ended. Cooper, however, dismissed the claims in a statement Tuesday night. "I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now," Cooper told People. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Reality Steve published screenshots earlier in the day, which purported to show Cooper had been corresponding with an unidentified man, via text, about the nature of her relationship with Kimball. In addition to sending explicit messages, she allegedly wrote, "Me and Jordan aren't together for real. I don't even like him let alone love him. I'm better than him and once I'm able to I'll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it'll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has." E! News has not authenticated the text messages, which Reality Steve claimed match Cooper's phone number. When E! News spoke to the newly engaged couple at the reunion taping last month, they revealed they had already set a June 9, 2019 wedding date for next summer. The couple also talked baby names, with Cooper saying, "There's a consensus: The names that I picked are going to be the names."