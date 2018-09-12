The Bachelor Australia Contestants Reveal What They Binge-Watched in the Mansion

Nick Cummins says his perfect match isn't a "couch potato"—but that didn't stop The Bachelor Australia contestants from enjoying some TV time.

Bachelorette Blair Thomas told E! News they had access to Netflix in the mansion, and made good use of it.

"Obviously, we didn't watch the old Bachelor seasons!" she said. "And Cat didn't really let us watch anything besides NCIS."

Ashlea Harvey confirmed NCIS was huge in the house. "We all loved it," the property consultant told E! News after her September 5 elimination.

"On our nights off we'd have movie nights, we'd make popcorn, I'd bake cakes and we'd have ice cream. It was awesome," she said.

"We'd watch romantic comedies and docos. There was one movie about a little girl with an immune disorder who can't leave the house [Remember Me] that we were bawling through. We had a cocktail party the next day and we all just looked at each other and went, ‘What are we doing?'"