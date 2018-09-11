Mac Miller Honored During Hometown Vigil 4 Days After Rapper's Death

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 5:56 PM
Pittsburgh is mourning the loss of one of their hometown heroes.
Four days after news broke that Mac Miller died at the age of 26, fans gathered to pay their respects at his childhood hangout spot, Frick Park's Blue Slide playground, which inspired the name of his debut album. According to local news outlets, thousands attended the public vigil hosted by Nightfall Records on Tuesday evening.
"We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon," the record label posted on Facebook. "Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened. We are welcoming all artists to come and paint, create, draw, live tribute art for this event."
The hip-hop star, née Malcom McCormick, was found dead in his Studio City, Calif. home from a suspected overdose. An official cause of death has not been determined, E! News can confirm.
In addition to a fresh coat of blue paint on the playground's eponymous slide, Miller's nearest and dearest decorated the park with candles, flowers, murals of the artist and Pittsburgh Steeler's gear, his favorite NFL team.
we love you mac rest easy.🖤💛 #ripmacmiller
One mourner describes the memorial as "beautiful," telling E! News, "There were so many emotions showed to respect such a great influence on Pittsburgh. His friends shared nothing but kind words about him, and a lot of people that attended his high school attended."
"All together," the attendee adds, "it was wonderful and I'm so happy I was able to attend. I think I can speak for everyone when I say he will truly be missed and we all pray for healing for his family."
According to another attendee, fans were able to sign a petition requesting to formally change the name of the park to feature Miller's name.
Had to take the drive to the memorial for my boy Mac Miller. My 3rd time being here at #BlueSlidePark but something about it feels so cool, like I wish I grew up here . Thanks for the inspiration my man! Sucks I’m not going to get another album from ya. Gone way to soon.. 😥 #MacMiller
Following his shocking passing, Miller's family released the following statement to E! News: "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."
Plans for a funeral have not been announced.
—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant
