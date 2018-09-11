Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Secretly on Social Media After Years of Avoiding It

Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
In the plot twist of the century, it turns out Jennifer Lawrence is on social media.
The Mother star revealed she has been active in the social media realm for some time, but only as a "voyeur." In her words: "I watch, I don't speak."
Her statement in an InStyle interview came as a bit of a surprise since the star has been an outspoken opponent of Twitter and other social media sites. In 2014, the actress said, "It's fine, I respect that, but no, I'll never get a Twitter. If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not."
"It's because the internet has scorned me so much that I feel like it's that girl in high school that I'm like, 'Oh, you want to talk about her? Yeah I'll do that!' Take my hoops off, I'm ready to go," she said at the time.
And while J. Law has changed her mind about joining the rest of the world on Instagram, Facebook, etc., she still has the same mentality about it's negativity, hence her role as a "voyeur."
"There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything," she shared. "I really don't want to welcome that unless it's absolutely necessary."
The only time the Hunger Games star will entertain the idea of posting or tweeting is when she is "promoting something or something really burns my onions," otherwise her lips are sealed.
This sense of self-control has come with time and maturity according to the star. She told InStyle, "I'm aware that I have a tendency to say whatever pops into my mind. So when I go out, I try to be my own personal trainer and tell myself, 'Don't say it.'"
However, Lawrence maintains her quirky personality as seen when she described her sense of style as "'90s sex worker who's just won her case in court."
Looks like some things never change.
