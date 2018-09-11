Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Suffering From "Horrible" Mastitis

Chelsea Houska is coping with what she calls "horrible" mastitis.

The Teen Mom star posted on Twitter over the past several days to document her pain. "Mastitis is no joke," she tweeted.

According to the Mayo Clinic, mastitis occurs when a breast's milk duct becomes clogged. Symptoms include breast swelling, tenderness and a burning sensation while breastfeeding. Houska received a number of empathetic responses to her initial tweet on Sept. 7. One user replied to her, "I'd rather give birth all over than have mastitis again."

"I literally JUST said this to cole!" Houska wrote back, referring to her husband Cole DeBoer. In another Twitter reply, she wrote, "I never knew it was this awful!"

On Monday, Houska shared that she was feeling better than last week. "This is the first day that I don't feel like I'm dying since Thursday," she told her Twitter followers. "i never knew how horrible mastitis was. Aaaand I never want to go through it again."