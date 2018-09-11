Nicki Minaj Attends Oscar de la Renta Show With Her Mom After Cardi B Fight

Police arrived at the Plaza Hotel, where the party was held, around 11:00 p.m. While the officials claimed there were no visible injuries, the new mom left the party with a sizable mark above her left eye.

After the altercation, Cardi B took to Instagram to seemingly tell her side of the story.

"I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat!" she wrote. "You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"

However, it seemed to be an alleged comment about her daughter, Kulture, that really upset the "Bodak Yellow" star.

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!!" she continued. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"

During her radio program, Minaj denied saying anything about Cardi B's child.

"I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting," Minaj said. "I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child."