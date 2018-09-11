Brooklyn Beckham Is One Tattoo Closer to Being David's Twin

Brooklyn Beckham

Like father, like son!

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have added some new ink to that chest tattoo he debuted earlier this summer. The 19-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the expanded ink, done by celeb tattoo artist Doctor Woo. "Bloody love it mate xxx," Brooklyn captioned the snap of the tattoo, which shows a group of cherubs with flowers in their hands.

Brooklyn was first spotted spotted with the large chest tattoo in July while driving shirtless in the car with his mom. "Contemplating how to rate today's Uber driver #whynoshirt @brooklynbeckham," Victoria hilariously captioned the Instagram post.

ESC: David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

This ink is just one in a number of other tattoos Brooklyn has on his body, including one that says "mama's boy."

And while Brooklyn may very well be a "mama's boy," his chest tattoo is similar to ink his dad David has on his chest.

In fact, much like Brooklyn, David also has a number of tattoos on his body as well.

Some of Brooklyn's other tattoos include a heart tattoo on his upper left arm that says "mum," as well as the phrase "I will always love you," written on his right wrist.

He also has the year 1975 on his right hand, a tribute to his dad, who was born on May 2, 1975.

Brooklyn showed off the tattoo on Instagram back in February, tagging David as the date in the picture.

