Brooklyn Beckham Is One Tattoo Closer to Being David's Twin

This ink is just one in a number of other tattoos Brooklyn has on his body, including one that says "mama's boy."

And while Brooklyn may very well be a "mama's boy," his chest tattoo is similar to ink his dad David has on his chest.

In fact, much like Brooklyn, David also has a number of tattoos on his body as well.

Some of Brooklyn's other tattoos include a heart tattoo on his upper left arm that says "mum," as well as the phrase "I will always love you," written on his right wrist.