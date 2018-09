Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Among All-Female 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

CMT is celebrating the women of country music with a first-ever, all-female Artists of the Year special.

It was announced Tuesday morning that Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are among the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honorees along with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott. The 90-minute special is set to air on Oct. 17 on CMT and will feature surprise musical pairings and guests, set to be announced at a later date.

"This year, we're evolving the special to reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT, said in a statement on Tuesday.