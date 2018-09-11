Teresa Giudice Asks Luann de Lesseps About Going Through Her Public Divorce

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Lars Niki/Getty Images for Bluebird London NYC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 8:06 AM
Teresa Giudice attended Luann de Lesseps' cabaret show on Monday and asked the Countess about her public divorce.
The Real Housewives of New York City star split from her second husband, Tom D'Agostino, after less than a year of marriage. Fans watched the two tie and sever the knot throughout the Bravo show.
During a Q&A portion of the show Countess and Friends, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star asked de Lesseps if it was "difficult" going through a divorce or if it was "healing."
After a bit of nervous laughter, de Lesseps answered the question.
"I just [felt] like it was time to go, and I was very solid in my decision," she said. "And I think that made it easier."
She later added, "When I'm done, I'm done."
After hearing de Lesseps' response, Giudice replied, "Me too. When I'm done, I'm done."
When asked about her question later on in the evening, Giudice shrugged it off.
"You know me, I like to make good TV," she told E! News.
She also emphasized her support for her fellow Housewife, who recently returned from her second visit to rehab.
"You know, she [Luann's] been through a lot," she said.
Giudice has been married to her husband, Joe Giudice, for about two decades. The couple shares four children: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.
Her spouse is currently serving his 41-month prison sentence for charges relating to bankruptcy fraud and failure to file income tax returns. The New Jersey star finished her sentence in 2015.
Giudice has shot down divorce rumors in the past, including last summer.
"I am not getting divorced. The truth is I miss my husband and cannot wait for him to come home," she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "We talk everyday on the phone and I go and see him a few times per month. My daughters miss their daddy just as much as I do. We all love him very much."
