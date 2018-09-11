Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Debuts New Beard and the Viewers Are Divided

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Twitter

Jeopardy! is no stranger to social media controversies, but the latest one is one of a follicle nature. Longtime host Alex Trebek started the landmark 35th anniversary season of Jeopardy! with a new look. He's got a beard, baby!

Trebek, who was once famous for his trademark mustache, has been clean shaved for the last few seasons. That changed with the Monday, Sept. 10 season 35 premiere. Naturally, viewers had some opinions about the now-bearded Trebek. The show warned fans the beard was coming, but you had to follow them on social media in order to see the new face warmer.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

There were those who were pro-beard.

Like, very pro-beard.

Even some beard-haters liked Trebek's look.

But of course there were haters.

It's the internet, everyone has an opinion.

Trebek is just the latest host to debut a bead. Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show with one and Steve Harvey is also rocking a face sweater on his talk show.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays, check your local listings.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Stars React to Emily Simpson's Shocking Throwdown With Kelly Dodd

Milo Manheim

Tinashe, Milo Manheim Join Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale and the Power of a Look

Meet Miss America 2019: Miss New York Nia Franklin

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley Was Just Happy to Get a Paycheck for The Handmaid's Tale, Now She Has an Emmy

Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Reveals He's "Literally Been Molested" Due to Gossip Girl Fame

The Talk, Cast

Julie Chen Taking Break From The Talk as Co-Hosts React to Les Moonves' Resignation

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.